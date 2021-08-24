Cancel
Quitman, TX

Quitman calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Quitman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quitman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4nFy_0bbOyusT00

An Afternoon with Michael Martin Murphey

Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

“Murphey was a key player in the Austin phenomenon,” Craig Havighurst of WMOT — The String recently observed. “Murphey, along with Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and others forged a country-rock hybrid that became the foundation for the progressive folk music field we now call ‘Americana’.” Murphey came of age in the local Southwestern folk music scene, starting with a Bohemian club called the Rubiyat in Dallas and other acoustic venues in Austin, Houston, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Denver. Afte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBEmq_0bbOyusT00

Thursday Karaoke

Yantis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4672 TX-154, Yantis, TX

Thursday Karaoke in the back bar...not for the squimish or easily offended. 21 and Over Only with Chris starts around 6/630-9:30pm Last Call at 9:45 You may also like the following events from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6Xa5_0bbOyusT00

Winnsboro Farmers Market

Winnsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 E Carnegie St, Winnsboro, TX

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: ​April - October 2021 Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location: 111 East Carnegie Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YILTg_0bbOyusT00

Volunteer Builders

Alba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Volunteer Builders do work in the church & in the community. They are always looking for extra hands. Contact church office for more information, 903-473-9523

Wednesday Open Pool Tournament

Yantis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4672 TX-154, Yantis, TX

Regular Bar Room Rules. Discussed before the start of each tournament. Tournament starts at 6:30pm. Bar closes at 9pm. 21 and Over Only. Buy in and style discussed per tournament depending on...

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

