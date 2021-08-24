Cancel
Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
 7 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJMKE_0bbOys7100

Bingo Night

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 Cunningham Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Join the Cannon Spouses' Club for a great night of comradery, Bingo, games and prizes! The restaurant and bar will be open during the event! Location is currently TBD, but will be on Cannon AFB.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE6Z9_0bbOys7100

Moove-It-Truck Pull

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 E Brady Ave, Clovis, NM

Teams of 15 people compete to pull a loaded milk tanker for the fastest time. Individuals compete in a men's and women's division for the fastest time to pull just a truck. Spectators welcome...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5GbS_0bbOys7100

Currency Training for Returning Deployers

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0bbOys7100

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0bbOys7100

Story Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science

Learn More

Comments / 0

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

