Muleshoe calendar: Events coming up

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

Bingo Night Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 Cunningham Ave, Cannon AFB, NM

Join the Cannon Spouses' Club for a great night of comradery, Bingo, games and prizes! The restaurant and bar will be open during the event! Location is currently TBD, but will be on Cannon AFB.

Moove-It-Truck Pull Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1900 E Brady Ave, Clovis, NM

Teams of 15 people compete to pull a loaded milk tanker for the fastest time. Individuals compete in a men's and women's division for the fastest time to pull just a truck. Spectators welcome...

Currency Training for Returning Deployers Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...

Portales Farmers Market Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Story Time Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science