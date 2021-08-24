Liberty events coming up

(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Liberty:

Bike & Music Fest. Hope Alive 845 Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 Morningside Park Rd, Hurleyville, NY

This is a FREE event to the public.There will be food,drinks,Raffles,Live music,bouncy house for the kids . Nyasia Chane'l and several other great artists will be performing at the Festival. Also...

Mass of Christian Burial Livingston Manor, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 22 Church St, Livingston Manor, NY

Here is Donald Hendrickson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Donald Hendrickson of Livingston Manor, New York, born in...

Baked Shrimp Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 487 Cooley Rd, Parksville, NY

“One of Long Island’s best kept secrets.” Since forming in January 2017, Baked Shrimp has established a name for themselves across the Northeast region of the United Stat...

SEARCH & RESCUE AND SOUTHERN FRIED SOUL! Liberty, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1868 New York 52, Liberty, NY 12754

COME SEE SEARCH & RESCUE AND SOUTHERN FRIED SOUL! LAURA AND JOANNA ON THE SAME STAGE! TICKETS ARE LIMITED! GET THEM EARLY!

RICH AND THE JUMPSTARTS Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Every Thursday Summer night you can catch Rich and the Jumpstarts outside at Cabernet Frank’s in Parksville NY playing Jump,Swing,all Grooves of Blues, American Rock and Retro Pop Jazz. Enjoy...