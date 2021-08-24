Moriarty events calendar
(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moriarty:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
We are looking forward to hosting our second blood drive in partnership with Vitalant! Make yourself an appointment to donate blood at this link...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 4710 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Come hear how God sustained Gracia and her husband Martin through a year of being hostages in the Philippines.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 3401 Candelaria Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
This class will cover everything you need to know to quit wasting time bottling your home brew and start kegging!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 9800 Candelaria Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Silent Unity Prayer Service at USC ABQ & on Zoom
