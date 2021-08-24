Cancel
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty events calendar

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 7 days ago

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moriarty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEhES_0bbOyqLZ00

Village of Tijeras Blood Drive

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are looking forward to hosting our second blood drive in partnership with Vitalant! Make yourself an appointment to donate blood at this link...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Cppg_0bbOyqLZ00

Gracia Burnham - Survivor

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 4710 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Come hear how God sustained Gracia and her husband Martin through a year of being hostages in the Philippines.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ckJR_0bbOyqLZ00

Babies and Small Children

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR6UU_0bbOyqLZ00

Kegging 101

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 Candelaria Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

This class will cover everything you need to know to quit wasting time bottling your home brew and start kegging!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wqn3Q_0bbOyqLZ00

Silent Unity Prayer Time

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 9800 Candelaria Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Silent Unity Prayer Service at USC ABQ & on Zoom

Learn More

