Moriarty events calendar

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moriarty:

Village of Tijeras Blood Drive Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are looking forward to hosting our second blood drive in partnership with Vitalant! Make yourself an appointment to donate blood at this link...

Gracia Burnham - Survivor Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 4710 Juan Tabo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Come hear how God sustained Gracia and her husband Martin through a year of being hostages in the Philippines.

Babies and Small Children Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...

Kegging 101 Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 Candelaria Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

This class will cover everything you need to know to quit wasting time bottling your home brew and start kegging!

Silent Unity Prayer Time Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 9800 Candelaria Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Silent Unity Prayer Service at USC ABQ & on Zoom