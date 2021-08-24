Cancel
Ely, NV

Ely calendar: What's coming up

Ely News Beat
 7 days ago

(ELY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Ely calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ely area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6TAQ_0bbOypSq00

Schellraiser 2022

Mc Gill, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: U.S. 93, McGill, NV 89318

Twenty-six bands (and counting). Four days. One great cause. A fundraiser for the nonprofit Nevada Northern Railway Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPSdc_0bbOypSq00

5th Annual Race The Rails

Ely, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV 89301, Ely, NV 89301

On September 11, 2021 will you have what it takes to beat the train?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLt9U_0bbOypSq00

Sunset, Stars and Champagne

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

Experience a marvelous western sunset and watch the stars come out, while enjoying a glass of champagne on a relaxing train ride in Nevada\'s high desert country.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9aeH_0bbOypSq00

End of Summer Community BBQ & Concert

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 501-599 Mill St, Ely, NV

End of Summer Community BBQ & Concert Join us August 25th at Broadbent Park in Ely, Nevada! We’re soaking up the last bit of summer in group fashion with a End of Summer Community BBQ & Concert...

Ely News Beat

Ely, NV
With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

