Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonners Ferry, ID

Live events Bonners Ferry — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Bonners Ferry calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonners Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un1BK_0bbOyopL00

Pamela Benton at the Pend d' Oreille Winery

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Cedar St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID

Pamela Benton is back and her electric guitar and violin mean for an evening with Pamela "Strings On Fire" and her amazing vocals. Expect a packed house, come early and get your seat! You may also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc9cS_0bbOyopL00

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ The St. Bernard at Schweitzer Mountain

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Breathtaking Beauty, Amazing Food and Drinks and LIVE Music with Jonathan Tibbetts! They Don’t Make Saturday Nights Like This Anymore!! LIVE Music | Jonathan Tibbetts | 4PM-7PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sowTa_0bbOyopL00

Mixed Rifle 1

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 478338 US-95, Ponderay, ID

This course will focus on the best practices in defensive rifle manipulation and setup. We will go over zeroing the rifle, fundamentals of marksmanship, presentation of the gun, and basic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlEr5_0bbOyopL00

Sandpoint

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1900 Pine St, Sandpoint, ID

Mobile Market - Sandpoint is on Facebook. To connect with Mobile Market - Sandpoint, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JZHH_0bbOyopL00

Local Author Storytime

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Paul Graves reads "Sox Looks For Home". Special guest appearance by illustrator, Julie Coyle

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
45
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
Bonners Ferry, ID
Government
Sandpoint, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Id Mobile#Live Music#Mobile Market Sandpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
PoliticsRecorder

Publicize your fall event in the Valley Guide calendar

Does your group or town have an event planned for this fall? This could be church suppers, library events, club events, fall festivals, holiday bazaars — anything that’s open to the public and that happens between Sept. 15 and Thanksgiving. Publicize them for free in the Fall Valley Guide calendar. Email complete details about your event to charris@recorder.com. Photos are welcome. Deadline: Aug. 30.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

Viroqua's Wild West Days offers family fun

The 25th anniversary edition of Wild West Days in Viroqua was blessed with sun and mild temperatures this past weekend, after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event opened Friday, Aug. 20, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull and wrapped up Sunday, Aug....
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley community updates

Because this year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous, the Red Cross is responding in dozens of communities. It needs a trained, ready volunteer workforce to provide relief quickly. Volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection, and other vital tasks. Each shelter also requires licensed mental health and medical professionals. There will be daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy