Live events Bonners Ferry — what’s coming up

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Bonners Ferry calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonners Ferry:

Pamela Benton at the Pend d' Oreille Winery Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 Cedar St STE 101, Sandpoint, ID

Pamela Benton is back and her electric guitar and violin mean for an evening with Pamela "Strings On Fire" and her amazing vocals. Expect a packed house, come early and get your seat! You may also...

Jonathan Tibbetts LIVE @ The St. Bernard at Schweitzer Mountain Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Breathtaking Beauty, Amazing Food and Drinks and LIVE Music with Jonathan Tibbetts! They Don’t Make Saturday Nights Like This Anymore!! LIVE Music | Jonathan Tibbetts | 4PM-7PM

Mixed Rifle 1 Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 478338 US-95, Ponderay, ID

This course will focus on the best practices in defensive rifle manipulation and setup. We will go over zeroing the rifle, fundamentals of marksmanship, presentation of the gun, and basic...

Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1900 Pine St, Sandpoint, ID

Mobile Market - Sandpoint is on Facebook. To connect with Mobile Market - Sandpoint, join Facebook today.

Local Author Storytime Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Paul Graves reads "Sox Looks For Home". Special guest appearance by illustrator, Julie Coyle