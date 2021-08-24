Cancel
Chadron, NE

Live events coming up in Chadron

Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
(CHADRON, NE) Live events are coming to Chadron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chadron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veBvc_0bbOynwc00

Starting Off Strong

Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337

This will be a flipped seminar centered around a listening circle format. Start off strong so you can finish with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nefrb_0bbOynwc00

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All events in Hay Springs, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdZHa_0bbOynwc00

Chadron Farmers Market

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 706 W 3rd St, Chadron, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: August 7 - October 9, 2021 Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location:Downtown Plaza, 2 and Main

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQ9JQ_0bbOynwc00

Bowling: Fundraiser for the Chadron Chamber

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 W 10th St, Chadron, NE

chamber of commerce, chadron chamber, fundraiser, nonprofit, non-profit fundraiser, bowling fundraiser, bowling

ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

