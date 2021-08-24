Live events coming up in Chadron
(CHADRON, NE) Live events are coming to Chadron.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chadron:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337
This will be a flipped seminar centered around a listening circle format. Start off strong so you can finish with ease.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 706 W 3rd St, Chadron, NE
Season: Summer Market Hours: August 7 - October 9, 2021 Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location:Downtown Plaza, 2 and Main
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 950 W 10th St, Chadron, NE
