Live events coming up in Chadron

(CHADRON, NE) Live events are coming to Chadron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chadron:

Starting Off Strong Chadron, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 East 12th Street, Chadron, NE 69337

This will be a flipped seminar centered around a listening circle format. Start off strong so you can finish with ease.

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Chadron Farmers Market Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 706 W 3rd St, Chadron, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: August 7 - October 9, 2021 Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location:Downtown Plaza, 2 and Main

Bowling: Fundraiser for the Chadron Chamber Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 W 10th St, Chadron, NE

