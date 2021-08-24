Live events on the horizon in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

Basic Handgun Training Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.

Kyle Mathis on the Patio December 4 Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio

Memorial service Normangee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 220 Heath St, Normangee, TX

Find the obituary of Loretta Sue Wildman (2021) from Conroe, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Soft Romance at the Weinberg Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808

Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021