Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Madisonville

Posted by 
Madisonville Today
Madisonville Today
 7 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tJbG_0bbOym3t00

Basic Handgun Training

Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rX0q_0bbOym3t00

Kyle Mathis on the Patio December 4

Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Welcome Kyle Mathis, instrumentalist, guitarist, and vocalist, as he returns to the WSCW Patio

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007AdH_0bbOym3t00

Memorial service

Normangee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 220 Heath St, Normangee, TX

Find the obituary of Loretta Sue Wildman (2021) from Conroe, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrNoX_0bbOym3t00

Soft Romance at the Weinberg

Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808

Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Madisonville Today

Madisonville Today

Madisonville, TX
63
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Wixon Valley, TX
City
Richards, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
Madisonville, TX
City
Bryan, TX
City
Lovelady, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#The Wscw Patio Starts#7786 Kurten Cemetery Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy