Bad Axe, MI

Events on the Bad Axe calendar

Bad Axe News Watch
 7 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Bad Axe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bad Axe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hxLl_0bbOylBA00

Nicholas James Thomasma at PAK's Backyard

Port Austin, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 E Spring St, Port Austin, MI

Nicholas James Thomasma at PAK's Backyard at PAK'S Backyard, 119 E Spring St, Port Austin, MI 48467, Port Austin, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nNEJ_0bbOylBA00

Rummage Sale

Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 15 Moeller St, Pigeon, MI

Rummage Sale - St. Francis Borgia Catholic Hall, Pigeon MIThursday, August 26, 9am - 7:30 pmFriday, August 27, 9am - noon (Bag Day)Sponsored by Our Lady of Perpetual Health Parish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369PXs_0bbOylBA00

Lloyd Severance Thumb Gospel Music Convention

Sebewaing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 450 N Miller St, Sebewaing, MI

Lloyd Severance Thumb Gospel Music Convention at Lloyd Severance Thumb Gospel Music Convention, 450 N Miller St, Sebewaing, MI 48759, Sebewaing, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ny2vb_0bbOylBA00

Thumb Button Group

Port Austin, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1424 Pointe Aux Barques Rd, Port Austin, MI

Join the Thumb Button Group as they pursue the fascinating hobby of collecting vintage and unusual buttons. First-time visitors are always welcome. For more information call Nancy Bitterling at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg1u9_0bbOylBA00

Nancy White

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 N Hanselman St, Bad Axe, MI

Nancy L. White, 73, of Harbor Beach, passed away suddenly on August 18, 2021 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. She was born in Detroit on June 9, 1948 to the late John and Elizabeth Shipley Foley...

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

