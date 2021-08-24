Events on the Ulysses calendar
(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Flapper Girls & Dapper Guys! Come join us for an evening of Wine Tasting and fun! Featuring over 50 fine wines | Special liquor sampling sponsored by Reeve Cattle Co. | Beer Garden | Scotch...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS
Love comics? Join us for Free Comic Book Day! Comic book giveaway starts at 2 PM and a screening of "Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse" starts at 3 PM. All comics were printed exclusively for this...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 630 S Main St, Hugoton, KS
Car, Truck and Bike show Regristration 8-10 am car show 9-4pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS
Heartland Cancer Center is excited to sponsor this year's Tumbleweed Festival in Garden City on August 27-28, 2021. Be sure to keep a look out for our banner inside the event grounds.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS
Finney County Public Library Finnup/Hutchison Rooms Rated PG. Today’s movie: Boss Baby Family Business RunTime: 107 mins Doors open at 4:15 Event Type(s): FAMILY PROGRAMMING Age Group(s): All Ages...
