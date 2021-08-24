Clinton events coming up

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Live music by Josh Cruse Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us we welcome back Josh Cruse for a night of live acoustic music. $5 cover, must be 21 or older to enter.

10 Year Gala Quitman, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2075 Goff Road, Quitman, AR 72131

Celebrate our 10th year in Cleburne County with us! There will be a live and a silent auction, as well as some fun entertainment.

Searcy County Fair Pageant Marshall, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 Zack Rd, Marshall, AR

SEARCY COUNTY FAIR PAGEANT ALL CONTESTANTS MUST BE A RESIDENT OF SEARCY COUNTY! DIVISIONS: Baby Miss 0-12 months ​​ Toddler Miss 13-23 mths Wee Miss 2-4 years​​​ Little Miss 5-9 years Young Miss...

Cleburne County Republican Women with Todd Starnes: Remembering 9/11/2001 Quitman, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2075 Goff Road, Quitman, AR 72131

Cleburne County Republican Women host a very special Reagan Day Dinner event observing the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Learn to Weave on Small Looms Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View, AR

Registration fee: $12, payable when you sign up here. Class and Materials fee $20 due directly to Linda Odom at the beginning of class.Weaving is a satisfying, productive craft that can use big...