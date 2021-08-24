Cancel
Clinton, AR

Clinton events coming up

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id7iK_0bbOyjPi00

Live music by Josh Cruse

Clinton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join us we welcome back Josh Cruse for a night of live acoustic music. $5 cover, must be 21 or older to enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENfD4_0bbOyjPi00

10 Year Gala

Quitman, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2075 Goff Road, Quitman, AR 72131

Celebrate our 10th year in Cleburne County with us! There will be a live and a silent auction, as well as some fun entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyVEQ_0bbOyjPi00

Searcy County Fair Pageant

Marshall, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 Zack Rd, Marshall, AR

SEARCY COUNTY FAIR PAGEANT ALL CONTESTANTS MUST BE A RESIDENT OF SEARCY COUNTY! DIVISIONS: Baby Miss 0-12 months ​​ Toddler Miss 13-23 mths Wee Miss 2-4 years​​​ Little Miss 5-9 years Young Miss...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLdYy_0bbOyjPi00

Cleburne County Republican Women with Todd Starnes: Remembering 9/11/2001

Quitman, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2075 Goff Road, Quitman, AR 72131

Cleburne County Republican Women host a very special Reagan Day Dinner event observing the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xCT7_0bbOyjPi00

Learn to Weave on Small Looms

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View, AR

Registration fee: $12, payable when you sign up here. Class and Materials fee $20 due directly to Linda Odom at the beginning of class.Weaving is a satisfying, productive craft that can use big...

