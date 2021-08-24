Live events Hallettsville — what’s coming up

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Hallettsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hallettsville:

Henry K's - Oldies But Goodies Music Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Henry K's - Oldies But Goodies Music at Flatonia, Tx, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Storytime at Midtown Park Columbus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 700 Dewees St, Columbus, TX

Preschool Storytime will be held at Midtown Park (weather permitting) on Tuesdays at 10:15am. Sing songs, listen to stories, and make a craft. Playtime afterwards. All are welcome! *In the event...

NML YA for Adults Book Club Columbus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 529 Washington St, Columbus, TX

The YA for Book Club will meet at the library on the last Tuesday of the month. Contact Jessica Commanda for more information.

2021 Oktoberfest on the Square La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 North Washington Street, La Grange, TX 78945

Annual festival on the Square filled with children's activities, live music, craft beer, German cuisine, wine, and friends both old and new.

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks! Hallettsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 8289 U.S. 77, #N, Hallettsville, TX 77964

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks! Benefitting the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, Serving Fayette County