Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Live events Hallettsville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 7 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Hallettsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hallettsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m5yx_0bbOyiWz00

Henry K's - Oldies But Goodies Music

Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Henry K's - Oldies But Goodies Music at Flatonia, Tx, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSmqw_0bbOyiWz00

Storytime at Midtown Park

Columbus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 700 Dewees St, Columbus, TX

Preschool Storytime will be held at Midtown Park (weather permitting) on Tuesdays at 10:15am. Sing songs, listen to stories, and make a craft. Playtime afterwards. All are welcome! *In the event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc7pD_0bbOyiWz00

NML YA for Adults Book Club

Columbus, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 529 Washington St, Columbus, TX

The YA for Book Club will meet at the library on the last Tuesday of the month. Contact Jessica Commanda for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNew4_0bbOyiWz00

2021 Oktoberfest on the Square

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 North Washington Street, La Grange, TX 78945

Annual festival on the Square filled with children's activities, live music, craft beer, German cuisine, wine, and friends both old and new.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6LKB_0bbOyiWz00

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks!

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 8289 U.S. 77, #N, Hallettsville, TX 77964

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks! Benefitting the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, Serving Fayette County

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
36
Followers
222
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
La Grange, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Flatonia, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Midtown#Live Music#Wine#Tx Preschool Storytime#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy