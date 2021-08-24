Live events coming up in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Borrow a Bike Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

The Hub on Smith have two and three wheeled bikes for checkout. Because of the cost of repairs and replacement equipment, there will be a suggested contribution of $5 for each bike. We are looking...

Table Tennis Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

Join this fun and competitive group to sharpen your skills and enjoy some game time!

Snowy Mountain Brewing Beer Tasting and paired bites Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 841 Broadway Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Enjoy a one-on-one beer and food pairing with the WY craft brewers from Snowy Mountain Brewing, Saratoga, WY!

Producer Meet & Greet Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Producers! Come join USCA, Ag Risk Advisors, and LandTrust for a Producer Meet & Greet at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan following the Superior Livestock sale on Tuesday, August 19. We will be on the...

SHINE Kids Midweek Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Kids age 4 through 5th grade, gather with us for fun, fellowship, and learning about God.