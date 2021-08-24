Lake City events coming up

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

Funeral service Wabasha, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 236 2nd St W, Wabasha, MN

Here is Zachary Zaniewski’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Sorting / Penning Practice Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come join us as for our next team penning, and open sorting practice. Suitable for all ages and skill levels. Develop, enhance, or start your horse on tracking and handling of cattle. 7 pm start ...

SAIL – Lake City Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 419 W Lyon Ave, Lake City, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

“Live Music” Chris Herriges at the Pickle Factory Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 1st St, Pepin, WI

On Sunday August 29th from 1 to 4 come listen to the song stylings of "Chris Herriges" from Minneapolis, MN. Chris is a past winner […]



David Rogers Live! Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 W Center St, Lake City, MN

Termed, ‘a prominent guitarist,’ by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations, David Rogers presents an evening of Spanish music, Up-Tempo...