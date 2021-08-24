Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo calendar: Events coming up

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Montevideo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montevideo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXo4U_0bbOyfso00

Raymond Harvest Festival

Raymond, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate hometown pride at our 52 Raymond Harvest Festival. Three days of family fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUEiw_0bbOyfso00

Montevideo Farmers Market

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Montevideo, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 30, 2021Thursday - 3:30pm - 6:30pmSaturday - 8am - 12pm Location: Smith Park, Canton Avenue Parkway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4jc7_0bbOyfso00

2021 Fundraiser

Dawson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 712 Oak St, Dawson, MN

The 2021 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner for the Lac qui Parle County Republican Party will be at the Hilltop Bar & Grill in Dawson! On top of dinner, we will be having speakers and a silent auction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fn3PC_0bbOyfso00

Johnny Says Sayonara!

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 S 1st St, Montevideo, MN

The time has come for the tall man, dear Johnny to say sayonara! It's been five great years + we want to celebrate all of the hard work/good times with one last happy hour on his final shift...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EBk8_0bbOyfso00

Christmas with Santa interactive minis

Montevideo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 213 North 1st Street, Montevideo, MN 56265

Studio 213 Photography is hosting an interactive mini session day with Santa and Mrs Claus. Our set will be interactive.

