Lincolnton calendar: What's coming up

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincolnton:

Sunset Paddle Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

Begin the last weekend of August with one of Mistletoe State Park’s famous sunsets. $15 if you use your own boat, $25 if you use ours. Limited Availability To sign-up, please call the Visitor...

Wednesday Night Discipleship Classes Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2520 Ray Owens Rd, Appling, GA

Please click here to view Adult Classes Please click here to view Preschool Classes Please click here to view Children\'s Classes Please click here to view Student Ministry Class



Ribbon Cutting - Tippy Cakes Bakery LLC Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1735 Washington Rd, Thomson, GA

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting celebration for a new Chamber member, Tippy Cakes! Come see the new location and all that Tippy Cakes has to offer for your bakery needs. She will also have a book...

Lunch & Learn - Anthem Health Insurance Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Join us for a Lunch & Learn to hear more about Health Coverage for Chamber Members! Today's small businesses are searching for cost-saving health coverage options. The Thomson-McDuffie Chamber is...

Coffee Connection Thomson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The Thomson-McDuffie Chamber Ambassadors hosts a Coffee Connection for Membership Appreciation quarterly. This event is a way for Chamber volunteers and staff to personally thank businesses and...