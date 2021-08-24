Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Ironwood calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 7 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110VZB_0bbOyd7M00

Tuesday Night Ride - Copper Peak

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N13870 Copper Peak Rd, Ironwood, MI

Tuesday Night Ride - Copper Peak is on Facebook. To connect with Tuesday Night Ride - Copper Peak, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fc2uu_0bbOyd7M00

Kayaking the Mississippi River

Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI

Rebecca Snyder will share her experiences and adventures from paddling the Mississippi River in a free presentation at the library on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 p.m. Rebecca paddled from August 20...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0XE9_0bbOyd7M00

Range Art Association Show

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 213 S Marquette St, Ironwood, MI

The Range Art Association will hold their 66th Annual Art Show August 27 – September 5, 2021! Follow the Range Art Association Facebook page for announcements and details, or call Nancy at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAz3t_0bbOyd7M00

The Garden Market

Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5234 US-51, Mercer, WI

The Garden Market at The Pines Restaurant in Mercer begins June 16th! Stop by every Wednesday evening to enjoy the tiki bar, live music and vendors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCe0q_0bbOyd7M00

Bessemer Blood Drive- Bessemer City Hall

Bessemer, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bessemer Blood Drive- Bessemer City Hall is on Facebook. To connect with Bessemer Blood Drive- Bessemer City Hall, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
23
Followers
252
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
City
Bessemer, MI
Ironwood, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#N13870 Copper Peak Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy