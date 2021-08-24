Ironwood calendar: What's coming up
(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ironwood:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: N13870 Copper Peak Rd, Ironwood, MI
Tuesday Night Ride - Copper Peak is on Facebook. To connect with Tuesday Night Ride - Copper Peak, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI
Rebecca Snyder will share her experiences and adventures from paddling the Mississippi River in a free presentation at the library on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 p.m. Rebecca paddled from August 20...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 213 S Marquette St, Ironwood, MI
The Range Art Association will hold their 66th Annual Art Show August 27 – September 5, 2021! Follow the Range Art Association Facebook page for announcements and details, or call Nancy at...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 5234 US-51, Mercer, WI
The Garden Market at The Pines Restaurant in Mercer begins June 16th! Stop by every Wednesday evening to enjoy the tiki bar, live music and vendors!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Bessemer Blood Drive- Bessemer City Hall is on Facebook. To connect with Bessemer Blood Drive- Bessemer City Hall, join Facebook today.
