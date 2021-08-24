Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New River, AZ

New River events calendar

Posted by 
New River Daily
New River Daily
 7 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Live events are coming to New River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjNCG_0bbOycEd00

12th Annual Jag Kickoff Celebration

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 40404 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ

12th Annual Jag Kickoff Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with 12th Annual Jag Kickoff Celebration, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjMhs_0bbOycEd00

Easy Sugar Detox Tips with Joyce Rockwood, CCH, Gut Health Coach

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3701 West Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

Do you experience headaches, depression, weight gain, and fatigue after eating sugar? You’re not alone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1E8g_0bbOycEd00

Sunset Yoga

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Yoga, Sunsets & the Sounds of Coyotes... what could be better?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eyfi_0bbOycEd00

KC & The Moonshine Band

New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

Let's get ready to have some fun! KC & The Moonshine Band killed it at their Glossy Heifer Debut in June! We are expecting a large crowd! RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED! Please call Glossy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbDp8_0bbOycEd00

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85086

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
40
Followers
263
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
New River, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Depression#Kc The Moonshine Band#Glossy Heifer Debut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy