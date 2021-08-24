New River events calendar

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Live events are coming to New River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New River area:

12th Annual Jag Kickoff Celebration Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 40404 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ

Easy Sugar Detox Tips with Joyce Rockwood, CCH, Gut Health Coach Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3701 West Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

Do you experience headaches, depression, weight gain, and fatigue after eating sugar? You’re not alone!

Sunset Yoga Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Yoga, Sunsets & the Sounds of Coyotes... what could be better?

KC & The Moonshine Band New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 46202 N Black Canyon Hwy, New River, AZ

Let's get ready to have some fun! KC & The Moonshine Band killed it at their Glossy Heifer Debut in June! We are expecting a large crowd! RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED! Please call Glossy...

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 4044 W. Black Canyon Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85086

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.