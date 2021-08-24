Cancel
Alpine, TX

Alpine events coming up

(ALPINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Alpine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzMZm_0bbOybLu00

A Few Too Many at Old Gringo

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine's own power trio with classic rock, pop, boleros and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmFon_0bbOybLu00

Small Acreage, Big Opportunity - Fort Davis

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

When: August 28, 2021 Where: Fort Davis, TX Hosted By: TWA, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Who: All are welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FxH9_0bbOybLu00

Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love 2021: Accommodations

Marfa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

A variety of on site accommodations for you to choose for your time under the big sky.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfuMN_0bbOybLu00

FREE Medicare Education Class

Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 805 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!! Do you know the A, B, C, & D's of Medicare? We are pleased to invite you to attend a FREE Medicare educational meeting conducted by a benefit advisor specializing in...

Learn More

