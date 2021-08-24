Crescent City calendar: Events coming up

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Crescent City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent City:

Hallelujah! A Night of Praise! Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 3704 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL

Please join us at Open Door Church of God for an inspirational evening of praise and worship.

River To Sea Loop 2021 With Singletrack Samurai Seville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: TBA, seville, FL 32190

River to Sea loop is a group bicycle tour that takes riders to scenic springs, the Ocean, and Iconic Towns using as much dirt as possible.

Lichen Mushroom Group Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Twigg St, Palatka, FL

Open to public. Walk the trails and identify new lichen.

Seniors vs. Crime Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 130 Orie Griffin Blvd, Palatka, FL

Assists seniors who have been victims of con artists, scams, fraud or deceptive business practices. Services are free. Volunteers needed. For details call 386-326-2839 or email...

Cruise-In at PizzaBoyz Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 919 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL

Cruise in 4th Saturday of every month 4-8pm car show, music, good food