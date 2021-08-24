Cancel
Everett, PA

Everett calendar: What's coming up

Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 7 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Everett is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Everett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28F46p_0bbOyZXK00

Central District Vol. Fireman's Association Convention

Schellsburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3885 Pitt St, Schellsburg, PA

The Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company is pleased to present country recording artist Kenton Sitch and the Kenton Sitch Band as they perform for the amazing first responders in the Central...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4B8z_0bbOyZXK00

Virtual Help Session (All Things Apple)

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join a team of Apple teachers and Apple Certified Support Professionals to get all your questions answered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW7Es_0bbOyZXK00

United Way of Bedford County Fall into Comedy

Bedford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 937 South Richard Street, Bedford, PA 15522

Fall into Comedy is a fun night filled with laughs with Bill Boronkay, Carnac, dinner, cash bar and silent auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vy0SK_0bbOyZXK00

Pastured Pork Workshop

Everett, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9048 Black Valley Road, Everett, PA 15537

'Pastured Pork Workshop' in conjunction with a Select Sale of Stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByKXh_0bbOyZXK00

Silver Liniing Drive In - Rain Date or People's Choice

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 108 Telegraph Rd, Bedford, PA

Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds. Tickets for each showing will be $5 for anyone 10 years of age and older, children 9 and under are free. Tickets will be available...

