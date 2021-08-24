Events on the Zuni calendar

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Zuni area:

Storytime Science Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us outside by the playground at Octavia Fellin Public Library Children’s Branch every Wednesday at 11:00 AM for stories, songs and science! • August 4th, 2021 • August 11th, 2021 • August...

Mystery at Toadwort School Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join OFPL LIVE on Zoom Saturday, August 28th at 5:00 PM for a grand feast at the Toadwort School of Magic & Mayhem. Headmaster Professor Bumblebee, has invited all the students, teachers, and...

2021 Rural Water Summit Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 West Hill Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301

McKinley County and its working partners request the presence and participation of all small rural water systems in northwestern New Mexico.

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA