Marion, KY

Marion events coming up

Marion News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARION, KY) Marion is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marion:

Caldwell County Farmers Market

Princeton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 US-62, Princeton, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 1 - October, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6 PMSaturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:206 East Market Street

Midlife Crisis at HuB's

Kuttawa, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY

Midlife Crisis at HuB's is on Facebook. To connect with Midlife Crisis at HuB's, join Facebook today.

Aug. 25, 2021 – WKEC Board Of Directors Meeting

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 435 Outlet Ave, Eddyville, KY

Eastern Kentucky University 111 Stratton Building 521 Lancaster Avenue Richmond, Kentucky 40475 Toll Free (877) 805-4277 © 1999-2021 KY Center for School Safety

Judgement House 2021- Saturday, Oct. 16th

Princeton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 106 Nichols Street, Princeton, KY 42445

Judgement House is a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this

Church Picnic @ Lee S. Jones Park

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A church picnic for everyone who wants to attend! Located at the Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, KY!

