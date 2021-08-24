Live events coming up in West Jefferson

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) West Jefferson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

Beach Day Festival at Saloon Studios West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

A day of fun and sun on the outdoor Festival Stage, featuring multiple acts performing beach and other favorites. For over a decade, The Lucky Strikes have delighted and entertained audiences in...

Exclusive 5 course lamb dinner with Sun Raised Foods at The Lovill House. Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Old Bristol Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Wednesday, September 15th, Sun Raised Foods is hosting a 5 Course Farm to Table dinner featuring Local Lamb at The Lovill House Inn.

Live at Wild Woodys! Laurel Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Live at Wild Woodys! at 14234 NC-18, Laurel Springs, NC 28644-8139, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm

Alleghany Zoo Open House Laurel Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come on out to meet our crowd of chickens, goats, alpaca and more! We will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks for you and animal feed for you to feed the animals!

Revival Zionville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Revival Monday-Wed Pastor Derrick Wilson Thursday & Friday Pastor Tony Hutson. 7pm nightly special singing nightly