West Jefferson, NC

Live events coming up in West Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
 7 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) West Jefferson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uExL_0bbOyWt900

Beach Day Festival at Saloon Studios

West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 Old West Road, West Jefferson, NC

A day of fun and sun on the outdoor Festival Stage, featuring multiple acts performing beach and other favorites. For over a decade, The Lucky Strikes have delighted and entertained audiences in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mU1XW_0bbOyWt900

Exclusive 5 course lamb dinner with Sun Raised Foods at The Lovill House.

Boone, NC

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Old Bristol Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Wednesday, September 15th, Sun Raised Foods is hosting a 5 Course Farm to Table dinner featuring Local Lamb at The Lovill House Inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSZmj_0bbOyWt900

Live at Wild Woodys!

Laurel Springs, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Live at Wild Woodys! at 14234 NC-18, Laurel Springs, NC 28644-8139, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Gqe_0bbOyWt900

Alleghany Zoo Open House

Laurel Springs, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come on out to meet our crowd of chickens, goats, alpaca and more! We will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks for you and animal feed for you to feed the animals!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Hv5L_0bbOyWt900

Revival

Zionville, NC

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Revival Monday-Wed Pastor Derrick Wilson Thursday & Friday Pastor Tony Hutson. 7pm nightly special singing nightly

West Jefferson News Watch

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

