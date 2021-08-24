What’s up Spencer: Local events calendar

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

Wings of Wonder Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

Retro Country Ivydale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Retro Country Hosted By Big Otter Senior and Community Building. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Ivydale., Friday Night Music Admission: $5.00 children under 12 get in...

Minted Vintage Market 2021 Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 Butchers Bend Road, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

This open-air market is a curated collection of makers, artists, curators and collectors from the Mid-Ohio Valley and beyond.

Solomon's Secret Outdoor Drama Clay, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Buffalo Creek Rd, Clay, WV

In 2011 come see the outdoor drama SOLOMON'S SECRET. The dates are Sept 9,10,16,17,23,24. Beginning at 8 PM bring a chair. Bleachers will be available the last two weeks. Native Am crafts, food...

Aug 28 – Monster Truck Madness Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 Matheny Dr, Mineral Wells, WV

MARK YOUR CALENDARS MONSTER TRUCK FANS! 💥👍 🚨 BACK TO SCHOOL MONSTER BASH! 🚨 Saturday August 28th 📆 Featuring the NATIONAL Monster Truck … More