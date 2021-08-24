Cancel
Spencer, WV

What’s up Spencer: Local events calendar

Spencer News Beat
 7 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Spencer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czyd3_0bbOyV0Q00

Wings of Wonder

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgdXp_0bbOyV0Q00

Retro Country

Ivydale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Retro Country Hosted By Big Otter Senior and Community Building. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Ivydale., Friday Night Music Admission: $5.00 children under 12 get in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TijQd_0bbOyV0Q00

Minted Vintage Market 2021

Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 Butchers Bend Road, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

This open-air market is a curated collection of makers, artists, curators and collectors from the Mid-Ohio Valley and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403xQS_0bbOyV0Q00

Solomon's Secret Outdoor Drama

Clay, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Buffalo Creek Rd, Clay, WV

In 2011 come see the outdoor drama SOLOMON'S SECRET. The dates are Sept 9,10,16,17,23,24. Beginning at 8 PM bring a chair. Bleachers will be available the last two weeks. Native Am crafts, food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GntRj_0bbOyV0Q00

Aug 28 – Monster Truck Madness

Mineral Wells, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 Matheny Dr, Mineral Wells, WV

MARK YOUR CALENDARS MONSTER TRUCK FANS! 💥👍 🚨 BACK TO SCHOOL MONSTER BASH! 🚨 Saturday August 28th 📆 Featuring the NATIONAL Monster Truck … More

Spencer, WV
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

