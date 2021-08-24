Cancel
Coming soon: Belfast events

Posted by 
Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 7 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Belfast is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mnpu_0bbOySMF00

Belfast 4th Friday Artwalk

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Fourth Friday Art Walk returns to the streets of Belfast in 2021! To celebrate the long and warm evenings in summer, artists and galleries–some that are featured both locally and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTgWa_0bbOySMF00

Graveside

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 182 Waldo Ave, Belfast, ME

A graveside service for Jason Gartin will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Cemetery in Columbia, Iowa. Jason Dean Gartin was born May 23, 1980 to Vicki Jo Crawford in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdZXx_0bbOySMF00

Lobster Days

Searsport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Church St, Searsport, ME

Come to the Museum on Fridays this summer and meet our giant person-sized lobster! It’s a great photo opportunity! We’ll also have lobster trivia and temporary tattoos. Included with Museum admission.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtOow_0bbOySMF00

"Photographing Belfast's Waterfront: Then and Now"

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 256 High St, Belfast, ME

This extensive photography exhibition explores how Belfast’s identity has evolved, and how it has stayed the same, in tandem with the varied activities and bustle of its harbor. Held at Waterfall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdzoK_0bbOySMF00

The Right Track at Belfast Summer Nights 2021!

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 34 Commercial St, Belfast, ME

Explore all upcoming ando events in Belfast, Maine, find information & tickets for upcoming ando events happening in Belfast, Maine.

Learn More

