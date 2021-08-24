Stigler events coming up

(STIGLER, OK) Stigler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stigler:

Friends of Oklahoma 2021 Rally - Poteau, OK Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Avenue, Poteau, OK 74953

Gather your friends up and ride to Poteau, OK to have 3 days full of fun, great riding, concerts, bike games, and more FUN!

Poteau 7:30pm – A+ Counseling Bldg. Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Sew Day Vian, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 451558 E0980 Rd, Vian, OK

We meet each Thursday and sew on various individual and/or group projects. We welcome seasoned or novice sewers and quilters. Our ladies are very

Poteau Blue Thumb Volunteer Training Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 101 Pirate Ln, Poteau, OK

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 2021. About this event Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from...

Artisan Market Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Come shop all your local DIY and Artist booths!! These are locals that make, grow and create their own products. An addition to our weekly Farmers Market when we invite an unlimited number of...