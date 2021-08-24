Beaver Dam calendar: Coming events

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver Dam:

Party on the Patio: Harlequins presents Sacramento, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Prepare to laugh as Welcome Week continues with Party on the Patio hosted by the Harlequins!

Tailgate @ American Legion Central City Central City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Tailgate @ American Legion Central City is on Facebook. To connect with Tailgate @ American Legion Central City, join Facebook today.

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Never Forget Concert- Andy Griggs & Darryl Worley Greenville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 South Main Street, Greenville, KY 42345

A patriotic concert in Greenville, KY featuring country music artists Andy Griggs and Darryl Worley benefiting First Responders

Pistol 2 (FULL DAY) Utica, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376

Review of Safe handling, Marksmanship, Advanced Skills, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations