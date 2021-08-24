Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 7 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaver Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wQRW_0bbOyPi400

Party on the Patio: Harlequins presents

Sacramento, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Prepare to laugh as Welcome Week continues with Party on the Patio hosted by the Harlequins!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGjIo_0bbOyPi400

Tailgate @ American Legion Central City

Central City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Tailgate @ American Legion Central City is on Facebook. To connect with Tailgate @ American Legion Central City, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMwzq_0bbOyPi400

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market

Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4SnT_0bbOyPi400

Never Forget Concert- Andy Griggs & Darryl Worley

Greenville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 South Main Street, Greenville, KY 42345

A patriotic concert in Greenville, KY featuring country music artists Andy Griggs and Darryl Worley benefiting First Responders

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dxiA_0bbOyPi400

Pistol 2 (FULL DAY)

Utica, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376

Review of Safe handling, Marksmanship, Advanced Skills, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
79
Followers
250
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
City
Greenville, KY
City
Central City, KY
Beaver Dam, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griggs
Person
Darryl Worley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Party#First Responders Starts#Marksmanship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy