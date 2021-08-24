Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 7 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Rotonda West calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNIgV_0bbOyO4Z00

Doggies Tales- Englewood/Charlotte Library, Tringali

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3450 N Access Rd, Englewood, FL

Reading has gone to the dogs! Our pet therapy teams will be out and about with their pups! Come out and enjoy some bonding time with your child while they read to our therapy dogs. The kids will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmi0d_0bbOyO4Z00

Torched Band

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 362 W Dearborn St., Englewood, FL

The band started in 2010 when the remnants of previous local acts coalesced to form Torched. Performing with outstanding articulation and mixed to perfection with full, lush vocal harmonies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw4aN_0bbOyO4Z00

Jim Elander Live at Rumours Wine Bar

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1807 Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL

Jim Elander hails from Minnesota and is grateful to be a resident of Florida where it is possible to play guitar without cutting finger holes in his gloves to play outdoor gigs. Jim is a veteran...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQoC0_0bbOyO4Z00

St. Jude Charity Golf Tournament

Rotonda West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 80 Clubhouse Rd, Rotonda West, FL

St. Jude Charity Golf Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with St. Jude Charity Golf Tournament, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwB0t_0bbOyO4Z00

Quilling with Fran

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2801 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL

Come learn the amazing paper art of quilling! You will create a spectacular palm made completely of paper. All supplies are included and no experience is needed for this class! Call or text Yvonne...

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

