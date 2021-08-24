Cancel
Yerington, NV

Events on the Yerington calendar

(YERINGTON, NV) Live events are coming to Yerington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yerington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIJZJ_0bbOyNBq00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Carson City

Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiotG_0bbOyNBq00

Parent Night Out: Back to School Buddy Night

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1267 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Hey NWMA Parents & Students! 👋 It’s the start of a new school year, and we are throwing a Back-to-School Party just for you and your new friends❗ Going Back-to-School for a new school year can be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAOI7_0bbOyNBq00

Weight Management Support Group

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Carson Valley Medical Center's Registered Dietitian Renie Tharp is here to help you achieve your weight management goals. The Weight Loss Support Group for adults meets the fourth Wednesday of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uODh6_0bbOyNBq00

Nevada Women's Four Person Team Championship

Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 Palmer Dr, Dayton, NV

36-hole, two-best-balls-of-four team tournament with a maximum handicap allowance of 36. Each player will receive 95% of her course handicap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tj4EA_0bbOyNBq00

Morning History Hike

Silver Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 10000 US-95 ALT, Silver Springs, NV

Join our park interpreter for a short hike (approximately 1 mile) around historic Fort Churchill. See the fort ruins, learn about the early history of the area, and hear stories about daily life...

