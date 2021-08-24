Cancel
Philomath, OR

Live events coming up in Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philomath area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15R0dX_0bbOyMJ700

oregon state club sports

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Tuesday: 1pm - 8pm Saturday: 10am - 4pm Sunday: 10am - 4pm. Was this page helpful? 4-H OHV Club Leader Training - Morrow County 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Ione, OR See all events . Monday, August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paioC_0bbOyMJ700

Young Democrats Social

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 545 SW 3rd St, Corvallis, OR

Are you a Democrat under 36? Meet other young progressives at Common Fields on Thursday August 26 at 6:00 PM. Enjoy food and drinks with like minded people.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIw0N_0bbOyMJ700

Mindful Movement with PD – Chair Based

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 6735 SW Country Club Dr, Corvallis, OR

Combining Parkinson\'s Wellness Recovery (PWR) moves, balance/fall prevention strategies, and cognitive challenges offer variety each week to address PD challenges. We use music and short...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YagDV_0bbOyMJ700

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 781 NE 2nd St, Corvallis, OR

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDzwW_0bbOyMJ700

August Dates TBD

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Date TBD Pinot Gris Weekend Tasting on the Terrace Deck Dates TBD Walk About Date TBD Dijon Vertical tastings Bottling 2020 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines

Learn More

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

