Events on the Bailey calendar

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

Drawing Nature Series - Sundays Class #1 Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

The Drawing Nature Series offers you an opportunity to fine tune your seeing skills and practice simple drawing methods

Staunton Rocks! Marathon & Half Pine, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 12102 S Elk Creek Rd, Pine, CO

Welcome to the INAUGURAL year for the Staunton Rocks! Trail Marathon & Half! We are quickly finalizing all race details in preparation for our launch in August. Have questions you don’t yet see...

The Women's Circle Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr, #1-107, Conifer, CO 80433

Join us for an afternoon of connection and self care

Road Tour Quadyland - Sortie en groupe Can-Am Ryker/Spyder. Pine, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Zone des Bornes du Temps, Allée du vieux berger, 80470 Saint-Sauveur

Envie d’une virée en camaraderie aux commandes de votre Can-Am Ryker ou Spyder !

Mostly Harmless Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 25577 Conifer Rd #100, Conifer, CO

Mostly Harmless at Brooks Place Tavern, 25577 Conifer Rd, Unit 100, Conifer, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm