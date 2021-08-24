Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bailey, CO

Events on the Bailey calendar

Posted by 
Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 7 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdTdJ_0bbOyKXf00

Drawing Nature Series - Sundays Class #1

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer, CO 80433

The Drawing Nature Series offers you an opportunity to fine tune your seeing skills and practice simple drawing methods

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJ4Qv_0bbOyKXf00

Staunton Rocks! Marathon & Half

Pine, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 12102 S Elk Creek Rd, Pine, CO

Welcome to the INAUGURAL year for the Staunton Rocks! Trail Marathon & Half! We are quickly finalizing all race details in preparation for our launch in August. Have questions you don’t yet see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uDvn_0bbOyKXf00

The Women's Circle

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr, #1-107, Conifer, CO 80433

Join us for an afternoon of connection and self care

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZAyE_0bbOyKXf00

Road Tour Quadyland - Sortie en groupe Can-Am Ryker/Spyder.

Pine, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Zone des Bornes du Temps, Allée du vieux berger, 80470 Saint-Sauveur

Envie d’une virée en camaraderie aux commandes de votre Can-Am Ryker ou Spyder !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfHS1_0bbOyKXf00

Mostly Harmless

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 25577 Conifer Rd #100, Conifer, CO

Mostly Harmless at Brooks Place Tavern, 25577 Conifer Rd, Unit 100, Conifer, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bailey Times

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
15
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conifer, CO
Bailey, CO
Government
City
Bailey, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Pine, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Marathon Half#Zone Des Bornes Du Temps#Brooks Place Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming soon

1. End of Summer (Sales) Special; 2. Dark & Dirty @ Stand Up NY; 3. (Women Sold Out) Muslim Singles Mixer in Central Park Sponsored by muzmatch; 4. Monday Night Mob: Free Comedy Show NYC; 5. We love NYC + 5-Year Anniversary;
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Cortez Community Calendar

Four Corners Back Country Horsemen monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Florida Grange, 656 Highway 172. Lisa and Loren Skyhorse will give a presentation about their trip to Peru working with the Equitarian Initiative. They traveled to small villages with 20 veterinarians from Peru and the U.S. to help the horses and mules residents depend on for work and transportation. Details: www.4cbch.org.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
WorldBBC

Tributes to motocross rider Jude Morris killed at race event

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year old motocross rider who died while taking part in a race event. Jude Morris from Corfe Castle, Dorset was killed during the British Motocross Championship at Duns in Scotland. Emergency services were called to the track shortly after 11:00 BST on Saturday and...
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy