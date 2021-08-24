Dillon events coming soon

(DILLON, MT) Live events are coming to Dillon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dillon area:

Art Social with Cory Birkenbuel Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 S Idaho St, Dillon, MT

Art Social is a Wednesday night gathering at Birkenbuel Brands. The event highlights a local artist with an opening reception. The show will be up in the gallery for one week and a new artist will...

Trivia with Dale! — Beaverhead Brewing Company Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Trivia with Dale is back in full force! Bring a team and a cell phone/tablet with internet access and you're ready! Every Last Thursday around 6, we'll have 3 rounds of trivia and the go big or go...

Dillon Farmers Market Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 N Montana St, Dillon, MT

This event listing provided for the Dillon community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Twin Bridges Gun Show Twin Bridges, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Twin Bridges Gun Show will be held on Aug 27th – 29th, 2021 in Twin Bridges, MT. This Twin Bridges gun show is held at Madison County Fairgrounds MT and hosted by Carl Robertson. All federal...

Summer Concert & Dance Sheridan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 Mill Creek Rd, Sheridan, MT

Support Jackson's Garden and join us for a Hot August Night Concert in the Park featuring Claudia Williams of Montana Rose! Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes! A dance floor...