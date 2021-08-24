Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Drought disaster relief loans available for Maine businesses

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor is calling on small businesses around the state to apply for federal disaster loans that are available because of the drought the state suffered earlier in the summer.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said farm-related entities in nine Maine counties can apply for the low-interest economic injury disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Mills said any Maine businesses impacted by the drought, which damaged crops for farmers, should see if they are eligible for a loan.

The drought began on June 22 and led to some of the warmest and driest weather on record in the state, Mills said. The loans can be up to $2 million. Applications are due by April 13.

The counties that are eligible for the loans are Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Waldo.

Drought in recent years has been difficult for growers of potatoes and blueberries, which are two of the state’s most important crops.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

554K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Waldo, ME
City
Penobscot, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Disaster Relief#Ap#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine law reducing vaccine opt-outs goes into effect

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new vaccine law reducing opt-outs for students went into effect Wednesday, ahead of the start of school for most students. Mainers voted last year to keep the state law that restricts exemptions on childhood vaccinations. The law removes philosophical or religious exemptions for vaccinations for students.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Midwest Economy: August state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions. The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Emergency fishing closures begin Wednesday

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced angling restrictions on rivers in northeast Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire says the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938. The preseason estimate was 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy