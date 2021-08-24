Cancel
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 7 days ago

(CHEROKEE, NC) Cherokee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2K0j_0bbOyF8200

Jenu Six at Tommy's Paradise

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9405 US-19, Bryson City, NC

Jenu Six at Tommy's Paradise is on Facebook. To connect with Jenu Six at Tommy's Paradise, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bU83G_0bbOyF8200

DIVAS ON TAP - DILLSBORO DRAG SHOW

Dillsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 Depot St, Dillsboro, NC

Drag returns to Dillsboro for DIVAS ON TAP! Innovation Station is happy to welcome back Alexis Black as she hosts another night of drag under our covered patio! Stay tuned for the line-up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNTRr_0bbOyF8200

Tanya Tucker

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Tanya Tucker August 27, 2021, 7:30 pm Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPnip_0bbOyF8200

Hillbilly Rods Open Car Show

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 545 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC

Car show held at the Fair Grounds in Cherokee N.C.. Show is an open show with DJ, Awards, Vendors and Crafters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqfh0_0bbOyF8200

Carolina Freightshakers Band Rocking The Unplugged Pub

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 Everett St, Bryson City, NC

The will keep you rocking all night long!! Everyone loves this band. Awesome music and awesome entertanment - time to get up and hit the dance floor. Carolina Freightshakers Live On-Stage First...

Cherokee Daily

Cherokee Daily

Cherokee, NC
With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

