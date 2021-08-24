Cherokee calendar: Events coming up

(CHEROKEE, NC) Cherokee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee area:

Jenu Six at Tommy's Paradise Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9405 US-19, Bryson City, NC

DIVAS ON TAP - DILLSBORO DRAG SHOW Dillsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 Depot St, Dillsboro, NC

Drag returns to Dillsboro for DIVAS ON TAP! Innovation Station is happy to welcome back Alexis Black as she hosts another night of drag under our covered patio! Stay tuned for the line-up...

Tanya Tucker Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Tanya Tucker August 27, 2021, 7:30 pm Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC

Hillbilly Rods Open Car Show Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 545 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC

Car show held at the Fair Grounds in Cherokee N.C.. Show is an open show with DJ, Awards, Vendors and Crafters.

Carolina Freightshakers Band Rocking The Unplugged Pub Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 Everett St, Bryson City, NC

The will keep you rocking all night long!! Everyone loves this band. Awesome music and awesome entertanment - time to get up and hit the dance floor. Carolina Freightshakers Live On-Stage First...