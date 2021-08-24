Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Grove, LA

Live events on the horizon in Oak Grove

Posted by 
Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 7 days ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are coming to Oak Grove.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oak Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFi63_0bbOyDMa00

Delhi – Colorectal Cancer Screening

Delhi, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 Depot St, Delhi, LA

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8HtJ_0bbOyDMa00

Local Tallulah, LA Florist — Reuben "Chuck" Hayden Memorial — Fit For A Queen Florist

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 N Beech St, Tallulah, LA

Memorial Services for Mr. Reuben “Chuck” Hayden will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Tallulah Community Center - 800 Beach St. — to order flowers or green plants, Click HERE.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr95E_0bbOyDMa00

Heartfelt Reveal Party

Rayville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 892 Charleston Dr, Rayville, LA

Join us to find out who your Heartfelt mom will be this coming year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaHyV_0bbOyDMa00

2021 Revival @ New Zion Baptist Church

Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Please join us for Revival with Evangelist Brother Greg Dunn and southern gospel band The McClanahan Family! Sunday August 29th- Wednesday September 1st We will update the times closer to date

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkJX2_0bbOyDMa00

Morehouse Parish Farmer's Market

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 5:00pm Location: 305 East Madison Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71220.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
50
Followers
207
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
City
Oak Grove, LA
City
Bastrop, LA
City
Sun, LA
City
Delhi, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Oak#Evangelist#Southern Gospel#La Memorial Services#La Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy