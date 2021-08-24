Live events on the horizon in Oak Grove

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are coming to Oak Grove.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oak Grove area:

Delhi – Colorectal Cancer Screening Delhi, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 Depot St, Delhi, LA

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

Local Tallulah, LA Florist — Reuben "Chuck" Hayden Memorial — Fit For A Queen Florist Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 N Beech St, Tallulah, LA

Memorial Services for Mr. Reuben “Chuck” Hayden will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Tallulah Community Center - 800 Beach St. — to order flowers or green plants, Click HERE.

Heartfelt Reveal Party Rayville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 892 Charleston Dr, Rayville, LA

Join us to find out who your Heartfelt mom will be this coming year!

2021 Revival @ New Zion Baptist Church Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Please join us for Revival with Evangelist Brother Greg Dunn and southern gospel band The McClanahan Family! Sunday August 29th- Wednesday September 1st We will update the times closer to date

Morehouse Parish Farmer's Market Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 5:00pm Location: 305 East Madison Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71220.