Amery calendar: Coming events
(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amery:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 404 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI
Paint & Play at Balsam Lake Public Library, 404 Main St, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, Balsam Lake, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 209 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI
Discussion of Aug 14th show and plan for 28th and Sept 11ty
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 110 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI
Celebrate being together again along with summer’s vegetables bursting from the garden! This northern Italian specialty uses a special technique to slow cook arborio rice so it absorbs the flavors...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: 555 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI
Miss Amery Talent Show will be held on August 28th 2021 at 7pm. Location: Amery High School. Amery Band Boosters will be hosting a Pie & Ice-Cream Social the same day from 5-7pm. We're so excited...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 114 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI
Warrior Within Fitness & Yoga AND Great Blue Yoga are joining forces to offer a super fun end of the summer outdoor celebration! Join us for TWO classes, one on land and the other on water. Anne...
Comments / 0