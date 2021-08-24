Amery calendar: Coming events

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amery:

Paint & Play Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 404 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

Paint & Play at Balsam Lake Public Library, 404 Main St, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, Balsam Lake, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Meeting Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

Discussion of Aug 14th show and plan for 28th and Sept 11ty

Summer in a Bowl of Risotto with Terry Kelzer Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Celebrate being together again along with summer’s vegetables bursting from the garden! This northern Italian specialty uses a special technique to slow cook arborio rice so it absorbs the flavors...

Talent Show Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 555 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI

Miss Amery Talent Show will be held on August 28th 2021 at 7pm. Location: Amery High School. Amery Band Boosters will be hosting a Pie & Ice-Cream Social the same day from 5-7pm. We're so excited...

Double the Fun: Combo Class with Anne & Alyssa — GREAT BLUE YOGA Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 114 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Warrior Within Fitness & Yoga AND Great Blue Yoga are joining forces to offer a super fun end of the summer outdoor celebration! Join us for TWO classes, one on land and the other on water. Anne...