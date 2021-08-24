Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

Amery calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 7 days ago

(AMERY, WI) Amery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpOvF_0bbOyAiP00

Paint & Play

Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 404 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

Paint & Play at Balsam Lake Public Library, 404 Main St, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, Balsam Lake, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQCyy_0bbOyAiP00

Meeting

Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 W Main St, Balsam Lake, WI

Discussion of Aug 14th show and plan for 28th and Sept 11ty

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qc4pN_0bbOyAiP00

Summer in a Bowl of Risotto with Terry Kelzer

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Celebrate being together again along with summer’s vegetables bursting from the garden! This northern Italian specialty uses a special technique to slow cook arborio rice so it absorbs the flavors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dibw_0bbOyAiP00

Talent Show

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 555 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI

Miss Amery Talent Show will be held on August 28th 2021 at 7pm. Location: Amery High School. Amery Band Boosters will be hosting a Pie & Ice-Cream Social the same day from 5-7pm. We're so excited...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKaSo_0bbOyAiP00

Double the Fun: Combo Class with Anne & Alyssa — GREAT BLUE YOGA

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 114 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Warrior Within Fitness & Yoga AND Great Blue Yoga are joining forces to offer a super fun end of the summer outdoor celebration! Join us for TWO classes, one on land and the other on water. Anne...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
40
Followers
248
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
Amery, WI
Government
City
Balsam Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Wi Paint Play#Wi Celebrate#Italian#Amery High School#Amery Band Boosters#Pie Ice Cream Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy