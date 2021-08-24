South Hill events coming up

(SOUTH HILL, VA) South Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Irish Soft Shoe Summer Camp La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Join Mrs. Deanna for three days full of hard work, sweat, and fun! Soft show camp requires students have at least one year of dance experience. Register online at our website! Cost is $100 for all...

2.Bremerhavener Tattoo Weekend Ridgeway, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Georgstraße 73, 27570 Bremerhaven

Jetzt wirds wieder bunt in Bremerhaven, Tickets & Buchungen über www.tattooeventbooking-austria.com

South Hill Longbeards, VA South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1664 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA

South Hill Longbeards, VATickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $285.00Jake: $20.00Sponsor Couple: $315.00Grand Slam Table: $650.00Royal Slam Table: $1000.00

SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN Kenbridge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN is on Facebook. To connect with SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN, join Facebook today.

DJ UNCLE WADE Bracey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 9 Lakeside Ln, Bracey, VA

Our very own Wade Queensberry! Many of you know him from A-side and he is also the drummer for The Dukes of Haggard Band. Come out and enjoy an awesome variety of dance music.