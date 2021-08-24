Cancel
Sioux Center, IA

Coming soon: Sioux Center events

Sioux Center Daily
(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Center calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWzUe_0bbOy6Gk00

Art Show

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 102 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Come view the art that was created during our summer programs. Our theme this year was Reading Colors Your World. Art will be displayed August 5-27. But join us on August 5 from 7-9pm for an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZW78_0bbOy6Gk00

Siouxland Adaptive Sports Clinic

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 770 7th Street Northwest, Sioux Center, IA 51250

We strive to encourage and strengthen athletes of all physical abilities. Join us for two days of adaptive athletic fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFscA_0bbOy6Gk00

Unseen Conference 2021

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 Saint Andrews Way, Sioux Center, IA 51250

A Christian Women's Conference held on October 29th and 30th 2021in Sioux Center Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1dDq_0bbOy6Gk00

Lego Saturdays

Sheldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 925 4th Ave, Sheldon, IA

We'll have our Legos out every Saturday. Drop in any time between 10:30 and 1:30 and build something amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hrdkp_0bbOy6Gk00

Summer Poffertjes 2021

Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 115 Central Ave NW, Orange City, IA

Come enjoy a tray of poffertjes at the Little White Store, downtown Orange City during Arts on Central! off \n

Sioux Center Daily

