Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 11:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL DICKINSON AND CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sioux Falls.alerts.weather.gov
