Salida calendar: What's coming up

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are coming to Salida.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salida:

Mother! The Story of Mary Harris Jones Salida, CO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 419 D Street, Salida, CO 81201

The 'Most dangerous Woman in America' returns to Salida on Sept 2 at 7pm. Jan Justis stars as the indomitable Mary Harris "Mother" Jones.

Salida Farmers Market Salida, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

eason: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 16, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 1PMLocation:Alpine Park(Corner of 5th St. E St.)

25th Annual Brewers Rendezvous – 2021 Salida, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in historic downtown Salida, Colorado and features over 50 Colorado Breweries.

SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR Salida, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

08/25/2021 @ 8:30 pm - SALIDA GHOST & MURDER TOUR Salida has a tarnished history. This town wasn't always about great recreation, art, and shopping. We'll pull back the curtain, and explore the...

The Secret Six Salida, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

secretsixjazzband.com The Secret Six are a New Orleans traditional jazz band evoking the rich style of collective improvisation and ensemble playing. Specializing in stompy blues, ragtime and no...