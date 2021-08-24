A Look at All of the New Pentakill III Lost Chapter Skins

Cancel
To start off 2021, League of Legends are bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They also continue to add to skin lines. Pentakill has been a great skinline for a long time, now it is coming back with a vengeance. It is a line that shows off the hard rock and metal side of League of Legends. The champions getting new Pentakill III Lost Chapter skins are Mordekaiser, Yorick, Karthus, Kayle, Sona, Olaf and the newest addition to the band, Viego. Here is a look at the seven new Pentakill III Lost Chapter skins coming to League of Legends.

