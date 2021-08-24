Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Live events coming up in Magnolia

 7 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Magnolia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlFkG_0bbOxwbi00

Livewire @Little Town Bar

Osyka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3010 MS-48, Osyka, MS

Livewire's First Saturday Night@ Little Town Bar in Magnolia,Ms. 8p_12a We are excited about this event and you should be too! Ride on out to the woods to a great venue with great service..and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMnsZ_0bbOxwbi00

Eastside Mini Storage of McComb, MS

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Great units available in the McComb, MS area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Eastside Mini Storage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvkXQ_0bbOxwbi00

Vintage Market Days® of SE Louisiana presents "Holly Jolly"

Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 Northwest Central Avenue, Amite City, LA 70422

Vintage Market Days® returns to the Florida Parishes Arena for our market, "Holly Jolly", October 15-17, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwrQz_0bbOxwbi00

MaMaCyTa Ranch 1st Annual Camp & Music Fest

Franklinton, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Road, Franklinton, LA 70438

Barn Party to kick off the Festival season with an optional sleepover! Come enjoy some acoustical jams and stay awhile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2JAS_0bbOxwbi00

MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT

Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1156 College Dr, Summit, MS

DARLING DIXIE DIVA PAGEANTS MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT DATE: August 28, 2021 LOCATION: Southwest Mississippi Community College- Holmes Student Union (2nd floor auditorium) DEADLINE DATE TO...

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia, MS
With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

