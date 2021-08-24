Live events coming up in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Magnolia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magnolia:

Livewire @Little Town Bar Osyka, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3010 MS-48, Osyka, MS

Livewire's First Saturday Night@ Little Town Bar in Magnolia,Ms. 8p_12a We are excited about this event and you should be too! Ride on out to the woods to a great venue with great service..and...

Eastside Mini Storage of McComb, MS McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Great units available in the McComb, MS area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Eastside Mini Storage...

Vintage Market Days® of SE Louisiana presents "Holly Jolly" Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 Northwest Central Avenue, Amite City, LA 70422

Vintage Market Days® returns to the Florida Parishes Arena for our market, "Holly Jolly", October 15-17, 2021

MaMaCyTa Ranch 1st Annual Camp & Music Fest Franklinton, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Road, Franklinton, LA 70438

Barn Party to kick off the Festival season with an optional sleepover! Come enjoy some acoustical jams and stay awhile.

MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1156 College Dr, Summit, MS

DARLING DIXIE DIVA PAGEANTS MR./MISS BACK TO SCHOOL PAGEANT DATE: August 28, 2021 LOCATION: Southwest Mississippi Community College- Holmes Student Union (2nd floor auditorium) DEADLINE DATE TO...