Coming soon: Demopolis events

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are coming to Demopolis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Demopolis:

United Farmers Market Forkland, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Co Rd 18, Forkland, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 12PM Location:Intersection Of County Road 41 and County Road 18

Job Fair Eutaw, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

For anyone who would like to be apart of our TEAM, we’re extremely community oriented and always take care of our employees, we want to be one of the best experiences in your working career. Come...

Sammy Kershaw Concert at UWA Livingston, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 12 Covered Bridge Trail, Livingston, AL 35470

UWA welcomes platinum recording artist Sammy Kershaw for a live performance on campus. Proceeds support Tiger Stadium renovations.

Choctaw General Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Events Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 410 Vanity Fair Ave, Butler, AL

Need your COVID-19 vaccine? We can help with that! Join us for one of our Vaccination Events on Friday, August 20 or Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Choctaw General Hospital. FREE and...

The Alabama Highway 14 Antique Trail Eutaw, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 Main St, Eutaw, AL

A new event in Alabama, the Alabama Hwy. 14 Antique Trail traverses the entire state, starting in the east at Valley, Alabama, on the Georgia state line, extending over 200 miles to the west at...