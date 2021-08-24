Cancel
Pinckneyville, IL

Pinckneyville calendar: Coming events

Pinckneyville News Alert
 7 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Pinckneyville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinckneyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHUKC_0bbOxuqG00

Fundraiser for Jarrod Peters for Sheriff

Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W Broadway St, Steeleville, IL

Come join us on August 28th, 2021 at the Steeleville Eagles from 4:00 - 8:00 pm for a fundraising event for Jarrod Peters for Randolph County Sheriff. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhFJj_0bbOxuqG00

Pre Fair Event with Representative David Friess

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7230 West Main Street, IL-152, Du Quoin, IL

Pre Fair Event with Representative David Friess at The W Restaurant, 7230 West Main Street, Du Quoin, IL 62832, Du Quoin, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OIe0_0bbOxuqG00

Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic with Dr. Allan Froeling

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 N Washington St, Du Quoin, IL

This free clinic is open for Pediatric & Teenage children only. If your child is complaining of joint pain, back pain, in & out-toeing, you are welcome to be seen at this free clinic by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUSpv_0bbOxuqG00

Box office at Du Quoin State Fair open for grandstand entertainment tickets

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The DuQuoin State Fair Box Office is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for in-person grandstand tickets for the upcoming Du Quoin State Fair. Tickets continue to be available on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIkbe_0bbOxuqG00

Sunday School

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 680 W Main St, Du Quoin, IL

Join us at 9 a.m. every Sunday morning for Sunday School. We have classes for all ages, from children to adults, that will help you "Grow, Live and Thrive" in your spiritual walk.

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
