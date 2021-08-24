Pinckneyville calendar: Coming events

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Pinckneyville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinckneyville:

Fundraiser for Jarrod Peters for Sheriff Steeleville, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 W Broadway St, Steeleville, IL

Come join us on August 28th, 2021 at the Steeleville Eagles from 4:00 - 8:00 pm for a fundraising event for Jarrod Peters for Randolph County Sheriff. Snacks will be provided and a cash bar will...

Pre Fair Event with Representative David Friess Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7230 West Main Street, IL-152, Du Quoin, IL

Pre Fair Event with Representative David Friess at The W Restaurant, 7230 West Main Street, Du Quoin, IL 62832, Du Quoin, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic with Dr. Allan Froeling Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 N Washington St, Du Quoin, IL

This free clinic is open for Pediatric & Teenage children only. If your child is complaining of joint pain, back pain, in & out-toeing, you are welcome to be seen at this free clinic by...

Box office at Du Quoin State Fair open for grandstand entertainment tickets Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The DuQuoin State Fair Box Office is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for in-person grandstand tickets for the upcoming Du Quoin State Fair. Tickets continue to be available on...

Sunday School Du Quoin, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 680 W Main St, Du Quoin, IL

Join us at 9 a.m. every Sunday morning for Sunday School. We have classes for all ages, from children to adults, that will help you "Grow, Live and Thrive" in your spiritual walk.