Glendive, MT

Glendive calendar: Events coming up

Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) Live events are coming to Glendive.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendive:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dargC_0bbOxtxX00

SUPERHERO 5K RUN/WALK presented by The MAT DEVILS

Glendive, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Eyer Park, Glendive, MT 59330

Mat Devils host a Superhero 5K!! September 18th 8:30 A.M. @ Eyer Park Cash prizes - Top runners Costume contest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqGIY_0bbOxtxX00

Trivia in the Park

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Activities Education#Entertainment AltSiteTypes Educational Event#Event#State Park Event Amenities td Bookit td CreatedBy dbo DateCreated 8/17/2021 5:02:52 PM DefImageAuthor td DefImageDesc td...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxtXr_0bbOxtxX00

Community BBQ & Volleyball Game

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 College Dr, Glendive, MT

You are invited to DCC's Back to School Community BBQ and the First Home Volleyball game of the season! Join us on the West Lawn at 5:00 pm for food and prizes as we celebrate the start of a new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gr1b2_0bbOxtxX00

2021 2022 bowling season

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2802 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

meeting on new bowling year for all interested in league bowling 🎳

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

