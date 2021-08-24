Glendive calendar: Events coming up

(GLENDIVE, MT) Live events are coming to Glendive.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendive:

SUPERHERO 5K RUN/WALK presented by The MAT DEVILS Glendive, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Eyer Park, Glendive, MT 59330

Mat Devils host a Superhero 5K!! September 18th 8:30 A.M. @ Eyer Park Cash prizes - Top runners Costume contest

Trivia in the Park Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Community BBQ & Volleyball Game Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 College Dr, Glendive, MT

You are invited to DCC's Back to School Community BBQ and the First Home Volleyball game of the season! Join us on the West Lawn at 5:00 pm for food and prizes as we celebrate the start of a new...

2021 2022 bowling season Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2802 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

meeting on new bowling year for all interested in league bowling 🎳