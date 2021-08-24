Houston events coming soon

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston is ready for live events.

Tupelo Summerfest Fair Tupelo, MS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1879 Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS

Tupelo SummerFest promises to be a great opportunity for residents of our community to start the summer off with a bang! The Biggest Midway in North Mississippi Live Entertainment Arts and Crafts...

Online Writing Workshop with Donney Rose Tupelo, MS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

Poet/teaching artist/community activist Donney Rose leads writing workshop. Attendance limited.

East Union Season Opener-Full Amory, MS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1526 Concord Ave, Amory, MS

MileSplits official teams list for the 2021 East Union Season Opener-Full, hosted by East Union High School in Blue Springs MS.

Ignite-HER Passion. Self-Discovery and Empowerment Tour Houston, MS

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 Kyle Drive, Houston, MS 38851

Empowering you to rise above adversity, reclaim your power, ignite the visionary within to manifest the life you desire.

Social Security & Income Planning Dinner at Anthony's Steakhouse West Point, MS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 W Main St, West Point, MS

Learn how the Economic Impact of COVID-19 could affect your retirement. About this Event This Educational Workshop Will Provide You With Much Needed Information To Help You Understand How Social...