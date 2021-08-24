Cancel
Houston, MS

Houston events coming soon

Posted by 
Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 7 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfMuW_0bbOxrC500

Tupelo Summerfest Fair

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1879 Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS

Tupelo SummerFest promises to be a great opportunity for residents of our community to start the summer off with a bang! The Biggest Midway in North Mississippi Live Entertainment Arts and Crafts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa5Zh_0bbOxrC500

Online Writing Workshop with Donney Rose

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

Poet/teaching artist/community activist Donney Rose leads writing workshop. Attendance limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wdMU_0bbOxrC500

East Union Season Opener-Full

Amory, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1526 Concord Ave, Amory, MS

MileSplits official teams list for the 2021 East Union Season Opener-Full, hosted by East Union High School in Blue Springs MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtGvR_0bbOxrC500

Ignite-HER Passion. Self-Discovery and Empowerment Tour

Houston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 Kyle Drive, Houston, MS 38851

Empowering you to rise above adversity, reclaim your power, ignite the visionary within to manifest the life you desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY1IC_0bbOxrC500

Social Security & Income Planning Dinner at Anthony's Steakhouse

West Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 W Main St, West Point, MS

Learn how the Economic Impact of COVID-19 could affect your retirement. About this Event This Educational Workshop Will Provide You With Much Needed Information To Help You Understand How Social...

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

