Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Best Buy Co

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Alibaba, Facebook And Zynga

Investors that added Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) to their portfolio five years ago are seeing nothing but green in 2021. Since August 2016, Canopy Growth stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech and e-commerce companies: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Global Water Resources

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) earned $2.34 million, a 124.26% increase from the preceding quarter. Global Water Resources also posted a total of $10.94 million in sales, a 18.21% increase since Q1. In Q1, Global Water Resources earned $1.04 million, whereas sales reached $9.26 million.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF Prime: Tom Lydon Talks Pros & Cons of Market Cap Weighting

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon, who explains the pros and cons of an ETF industry dominated by market cap weighted products. Additionally, NYSE’s Douglas Yones discusses several topics, including the key growth drivers behind active ETFs, the prospects for ESG ETFs, and the status of the Bitcoin ETF. Finally, ETF Hearsay’s Henry Jim provides a unique window into ETF product development, from filings to launch.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Workhorse Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower after Dow Jones reported the SEC has opened an investigation into the company. Fuzzy Panda Research also issued a note indicating the company has an active SEC investigation uncovered, revenue recognition fraud was indicated by a customer and a fake order book with orders from undisclosed related parties.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Looking into iRhythm Technologies's Return on Capital Employed

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, iRhythm Technologies's (NASDAQ:IRTC) reported sales totaled $81.28 million. Despite a 38.14% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $16.99 million. iRhythm Technologies collected $74.31 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $27.47 million loss. What...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ATAI Life Sciences

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $27.8 versus the current price of ATAI Life Sciences at 16.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
StocksBenzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares moved upwards by 232.74% to $16.97 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.0 million, which is 15507.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.0 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Athene Holding

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Essex Property Trust has an average price target of $342.73 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $323.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Anaplan

Within the last quarter, Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Anaplan has an average price target of $77.4 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $58.00.
StocksBenzinga

Why Is Bellicum Stock Moving Higher On Wednesday?

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have announced a global option and license agreement for Bellicum's CaspaCIDe (inducible caspase-9, or iC9) safety switch, and rimiducid, an agent used to activate the safety switch. Under this agreement, MD Anderson will have the option...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Entourage Health Corp. Formerly WeedMD Starts Trading Under New Ticker Symbol

A Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products and brands Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSXV:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) revealed Wednesday that effective at market open on September 1, 2021, the OTCQX market ticker symbol for the company’s common shares will change from “WDDMF” to “ETRGF”. The OTCQX symbol...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For UDR

Within the last quarter, UDR (NYSE:UDR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UDR. The company has an average price target of $57.57 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $55.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading higher by 3.7% at $48,800. Ethereum is trading higher by 7.5%...
StocksEntrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy