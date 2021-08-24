Cancel
Warren, AR

What’s up Warren: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Warren Times
 7 days ago

(WARREN, AR) Warren is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Crossett Farmers Market

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7am - Until Location: 900 block of Main Street

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg

Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein

ADENA WITH MUSEUM CARD

Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

Childbirth Class Series

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3117 West 28th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Are you an expecting parent, but aren’t completely sure what to expect in the birthing space? Join our class for tips and info to prepare!

