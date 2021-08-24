Nebraska City events calendar

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the Nebraska City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nebraska City area:

The Chosen Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2400 Central Ave, Nebraska City, NE

Come and watch THE CHOSEN with us! BETHEL CHURCH, WEST CENTRAL AVENUE, NEBRASKA CITY This is a community event sponsored by the Bethel Church E-Team and in conjunction with our Annual Summer...

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Pony Creek Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Simply Styled Grand Opening Union, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the grand re-opening of Simply Styled at our new location in Cedar Creek! Friday, August 27th -Doors open at 6pm. -Blacktop Pony Band from 7-10pm. -Drink specials. -Doorbuster deals...

Monthly Meeting in Nebraska City Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Nebraska Quilt Shops Nebraska Quilt Guilds Nebraska Quilt Shows Nebraska Quilt Shop Hops Nebraska Quilt Shop Sales Nebraska Quilt Retreat Facilities Advertise Or Add Content

Slattery Vintage Estates Nehawka, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Slattery Vintage Estates at 8925 Adams St, Nehawka, NE 68413-2815, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm